Ex-Blizzard & Vivendi devs form New Tales studio in Paris
The team at New Tales features collective talents from Blizzard, Ubisoft, Sega, LucasArts, Activision, and Sierra.
The team at New Tales features collective talents from Blizzard, Ubisoft, Sega, LucasArts, Activision, and Sierra.
Huge news for Ubisoft as they successfully avoid a hostile takeover and become partners with Chinese advertising behemoth Tencent.
The Guillemot family chips in even more of its personal wealth to hold onto voting power.
The king is dead, long live the king.
The move was precipitated by Ubisoft's strong third-quarter financials.
Ubisoft's founders have fought off a hostile takeover by Vivendi so far, but tomorrow's meeting could make or break their company's future.
The reclaimed shares amount to an additional 3.2 percent stake.
Guillemot family believes that Vivendi's hostile takeover goes against Gameloft's best interests.
It appears a battle is brewing in France.
Vivendi is gunning for Ubisoft something fierce.