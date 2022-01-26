Ex-Blizzard & Vivendi devs form New Tales studio in Paris The team at New Tales features collective talents from Blizzard, Ubisoft, Sega, LucasArts, Activision, and Sierra.

As Activision Blizzard continues to shed talent, whether by those caught in its ongoing scandals or those leaving in response to them, new chapters in game dev are springing up here and there in the wake. One such this week is the New Tales studio in Paris, France. This recently opened studio is led by ex-Blizzard, Vivendi, and Activision talent to name a few as they begin an effort to both produce new titles and act as a third-party publisher to other smaller studios.

New Tales opened its doors with the opening of its website earlier this week. Leading up the outfit is founder and CEO Cédric Maréchal, whose previous experience includes Sega, Vivendi, Cryo, and Blizzard Entertainment. Other senior staff at New Tales includes COO Benoit Dufour, chief growth officer Delphine Le Corre, and chief content officer Emmanuel Obert, who also previously worked at Blizzard and Vivendi. With this team set, New Tales aims to be a “one-stop shop” of publishing and original game development, according to Maréchal.

“We have formed a team of passionate gamers with an unrivaled degree of experience, having grown some of the biggest IPs and player communities. Gaming has rarely seen such an exciting time, fuelled by tons of innovation and creativity. However, the frequency of new releases keeps rising rapidly, reinforcing the need for great international publishing.” ~ Maréchal

With New Tales set up and the doors opened, the studio is also employing several advisors to aid in the development of new titles, including the likes of Kim and Ray Gresko of LucasArts and Blue Silver Studios, as well as former Overwatch production director Julia Humphries.

With this stacked crew, New Tales will move towards production and partnering with other studios for publishing in the coming year. Stay tuned for updates on projects from the new studio as details become available.