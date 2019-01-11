Unity Software files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
The developer of the Unity game engine has filed for an initial public offering following an approximate 40% growth in revenue this year.
After a bit of controversy between Improbable and Unity, Epic Games has swept in to court devs toward Unreal Engine.
Improbable says a clause change in Unity's Terms of Service means games using the cloud-gaming SpatialOS platform breach the terms.
Mozilla announced today that in cooperation with Unity Technologies and Epic Games, developers can now export their games to be played within a web browser without the need for plugins.
David Helgason announced today that he is stepping down as CEO of Unity, makers of the Unity Engine game development tools. In the same statement, he announces his replacement.
Unity announced the next iteration of its engine at the Game Developers Conference this week, including WebGL support to allow games using Unity 5 to run in-browser without plugins.
Nintendo has signed a deal with the Unity Engine for use on the Wii U, in a move that seems tailored to invite indie developers to the console.
The iOS and Android versions of the Unity Engine are free for a limited time.