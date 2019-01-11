New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Unity Engine

Unity 5 announced, includes browser support

Unity announced the next iteration of its engine at the Game Developers Conference this week, including WebGL support to allow games using Unity 5 to run in-browser without plugins.

Nintendo signs Unity deal for Wii U

Nintendo has signed a deal with the Unity Engine for use on the Wii U, in a move that seems tailored to invite indie developers to the console.

