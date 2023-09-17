Unity apologizes & backtracks on universally-hated Runtime Fees update Developers and the community at large let their voices be heard and Unity is reassessing its policy.

Unity has made as statement regarding its planned pricing changes after considerable public pushback. Developers and studios quickly responded to Unity’s Runtime Fees, with many voicing considerable concerns and looking for ways to unshackle their game from the engine. This new statement, which includes an apology, indicates that the company will be making changes to this policy.



Source: Twitter

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, Unity took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to issue a statement regarding its planned policy changes and new Runtime Fees. In the statement, the company says it has “heard you” and is “listening” and will be making changes to the policy. The full statement follows.

We have heard you. We apologize for the confusion and angst the runtime fee policy we announced on Tuesday caused. We are listening, talking to our team members, community, customers, and partners, and will be making changes to the policy. We will share an update in a couple of days. Thank you for your honest and critical feedback.



Source: Unity

On September 12, 2023, Unity released a blog post that informed users of an update to its policy regarding Runtime Fees. The fees would have seen developers pay when their game crossed a revenue and install threshold. Over the course of the hours following, Unity doubled-down on its position, further ostracizing itself and sending developers reeling, with the likes of Rami Ismail offering advice for those who needed guidance. Following this, Unity closed some of its offices after receiving death threats which San Francisco police confirmed were made by a Unity employee.

Today’s statement seems to indicate that Unity is at least willing to hear out concerns and hopefully change its policy. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you updated on the situation.