Unity apologizes & backtracks on universally-hated Runtime Fees update

Developers and the community at large let their voices be heard and Unity is reassessing its policy.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Unity
4

Unity has made as statement regarding its planned pricing changes after considerable public pushback. Developers and studios quickly responded to Unity’s Runtime Fees, with many voicing considerable concerns and looking for ways to unshackle their game from the engine. This new statement, which includes an apology, indicates that the company will be making changes to this policy.

unity statement on twitter

Source: Twitter

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, Unity took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to issue a statement regarding its planned policy changes and new Runtime Fees. In the statement, the company says it has “heard you” and is “listening” and will be making changes to the policy. The full statement follows.

We have heard you. We apologize for the confusion and angst the runtime fee policy we announced on Tuesday caused. We are listening, talking to our team members, community, customers, and partners, and will be making changes to the policy. We will share an update in a couple of days. Thank you for your honest and critical feedback.

A table showing Unity's proposed new fees

Source: Unity

On September 12, 2023, Unity released a blog post that informed users of an update to its policy regarding Runtime Fees. The fees would have seen developers pay when their game crossed a revenue and install threshold. Over the course of the hours following, Unity doubled-down on its position, further ostracizing itself and sending developers reeling, with the likes of Rami Ismail offering advice for those who needed guidance. Following this, Unity closed some of its offices after receiving death threats which San Francisco police confirmed were made by a Unity employee.

Today’s statement seems to indicate that Unity is at least willing to hear out concerns and hopefully change its policy. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you updated on the situation.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Sam Chandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 17, 2023 6:05 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Unity apologizes & backtracks on universally-hated Runtime Fees update

    • Prozium legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 17, 2023 6:09 PM

      Their statement only says that they'll be making changes. What if the changes are even worse than what they announced last week.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 17, 2023 6:29 PM

        That would be a real feat.

      • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 17, 2023 6:37 PM

        It's extremely hard to imagine that their changes can repair the broken trust after they betrayed their existing users so completely.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 17, 2023 7:27 PM

          At this point, they need to let devs complete their current projects without any more fear of retroactive payment changes.

          After that, they might as well start from zero on their knees, begging for clients.

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      September 17, 2023 6:32 PM

      Onlyfans*d

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 17, 2023 7:29 PM

      It doesn't say they backtracked, just that they'll make further adjustments.

