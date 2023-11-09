New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Listen to the Unity (U) Q3 2023 earnings call here

Here's how you can listen to the latest Unity earning's call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Unity
1

Unity (U) is set to release its earnings report at the close of markets today. Roughly an hour after the release of that report, the company behind the popular video game engine of the same name will host an earnings call to further discuss those results. There will certainly be some interesting conversations about the company’s financial performance as well as its business operations over the past few months, so you won’t want to miss it. If you’re interested, we’ll show you how to tune into Unity's Q3 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Unity (U) Q3 2023 earnings call

Unity’s Q3 2023 earnings call will begin today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel, which can be viewed using the video embed above. After the call concludes, we’ll upload it to our YouTube channel as a VOD. Unity also hosts the call on its investor relations site as a webcast.

During the call, we can expect a recap of the previous quarter as well as a look at what’s coming up next. Most notably, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Unity discusses the huge controversy that it stirred up over the announcement of runtime fees for its gaming engine, which resulted in backlash so severe that CEO John Riccitiello stepped down.

That’s how you can listen to Unity’s (U) Q3 2023 earnings call. As always, you can expect to read any news out of the report and call on our Unity topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola