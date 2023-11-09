Listen to the Unity (U) Q3 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to the latest Unity earning's call.

Unity (U) is set to release its earnings report at the close of markets today. Roughly an hour after the release of that report, the company behind the popular video game engine of the same name will host an earnings call to further discuss those results. There will certainly be some interesting conversations about the company’s financial performance as well as its business operations over the past few months, so you won’t want to miss it. If you’re interested, we’ll show you how to tune into Unity's Q3 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Unity (U) Q3 2023 earnings call

Unity’s Q3 2023 earnings call will begin today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel, which can be viewed using the video embed above. After the call concludes, we’ll upload it to our YouTube channel as a VOD. Unity also hosts the call on its investor relations site as a webcast.

During the call, we can expect a recap of the previous quarter as well as a look at what’s coming up next. Most notably, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Unity discusses the huge controversy that it stirred up over the announcement of runtime fees for its gaming engine, which resulted in backlash so severe that CEO John Riccitiello stepped down.

That’s how you can listen to Unity’s (U) Q3 2023 earnings call. As always, you can expect to read any news out of the report and call on our Unity topic page.