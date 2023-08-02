Listen to the Unity (U) Q2 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can tune into Unity's (U) latest earnings call.

Unity (U), the company behind the popular video game engine of the same name, is set to release its Q2 2023 earnings report later today. A subsequent earnings call will be held shortly thereafter, where we can expect to hear members of the company discuss the performance and take questions from shareholders. If you’re interested in hearing what they have to say, we’ll show you how to listen to Unity’s Q2 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Unity (U) Q2 2023 earnings call

The Unity (U) Q2 2023 earnings call will take place today, August 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Once it’s over, we’ll upload the full thing to our YouTube channel for your viewing pleasure. Unity also hosts the call as a webcast on its investor relations website via Zoom.

During the call, we’ll be listening for any extra nuggets of information in regards to Unity’s latest financial performance, or anything to do with its video game engine. We’ve seen Unity go on a bit of an acquisition spree over the past year, so we’ll be curious to see if there’s any discussion on that front, too. Earlier this year, Unity announced an AI software marketplace. Perhaps we can expect an update on the company’s artificial intelligence endeavors.

That’s how you can listen to the Unity (U) Q2 2023 earnings call. You can also expect to read any Unity news right here on Shacknews. Stick with us for more financial news from the other tech and gaming companies reporting quarterly earnings this week.