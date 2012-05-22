Ubisoft announces free-to-play Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland
The publisher notes that Heartland will provide an all-new perspective on The Division universe.
Anyone who likes sneaking around will love diving into Future Soldier's enormous level design, filled with hiding spots and cover areas.
Ubisoft announced today that Ghost Recon: Future Soldier will get its first downloadable content pack on July 3. Titled the "Arctic Strike Map Pack," it will include some maps (obviously), a new mode, a co-op map, and more weapons.
Ubisoft has released a trailer for Ghost Recon Alpha, a short film tie-in to the upcoming Ghost Recon: Future Soldier.