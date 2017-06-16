Bandai Namco, Gearbox and Sega confirm participation in E3 2021
E3 2021 confirmed the participation of a number of further large publishers and developers taking part in its upcoming all-digital event.
E3 2021 confirmed the participation of a number of further large publishers and developers taking part in its upcoming all-digital event.
We find out about the two new wireless Stealth headsets that the company has relased for the Xbox One.
Lots of new Turtle Beach products to drool over, if you're into that sort of thing.
Turtle Beach is turning 40 in 2015, but the hardware manufacturer is not planning to slow down. Shacknews Showcase's Andrew Zucosky recently sat down with CEO Jurgen Stark to discuss upcoming headsets, as well as talk about the company's Hypersound tech and the products that will implement it moving forward.
Turtle Beach has entered the mechanical keyboard market with its Impact 700, a premium backlit keyboard that offers two USB 2.0 ports, 3.5mm audio and mic jacks, and Cherry MX Brown key switches. We get our hands all over it in our review.
A new wireless headset for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 has been announced by Turtle Beach, called the Ear Force Stealth 500P.
DTS is developing Headphone:X technology to bring surround sound directly to your headphones and will partner with Turtle Beach for the PC gaming realm.