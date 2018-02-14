Metro Redux new PEGI listing seemingly confirms Nintendo Switch port
A new EU rating for Metro Redux seems to confirm that the Metro collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime soon.
A new EU rating for Metro Redux seems to confirm that the Metro collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime soon.
Hot off one of its most significant releases of the year, Deep Silver joins THQ but keeps their entire staff intact.
DidYouKnowGaming? released a video over the weekend detailing a canceled Avengers from defunct publisher THQ. Upon watching the video, it's worth wondering whether such an endeavor could still work today.
Guillermo Del Toro spoke to Playboy at Comic Con a few weeks back about his future in video game development. Here's what he had to say.
One of gaming's most prominent figures has a new role at Oculus VR.
MX vs. ATV makes its return this fall in the new Supercross.
Saints Row wasn't always called that. It was originally called "Bling Bling"
THQ's bankruptcy sadly spelled an end to any Space Marine sequels, but the series director did come out discuss what Captain Titus' ultimate fate would have been.
THQ has filed suit against Electronic Arts and UFC parent company Zuffa, claiming that EA shared confidential financial information as it attempted to grab the UFC license for itself.
One of the prettier PC games this year is heading to Mac and Linux. The OS X version of Metro: Last Light will be available on September 10th and it'll be developed in-house by 4A.