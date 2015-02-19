Theatrhythm Final Bar Line's producers discuss the musical journey through Final Fantasy
The team at Square Enix comes together to tell us about the upcoming Theatrhythm Final Bar, which drops a free demo today.
A dozen new DLC tracks have made their way to Square Enix's rhythm-based music game, Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy - Curtain Call, including "Frog's Theme" from Chrono Trigger and a pair of tracks from 2010's Nier.
Theatrhythm Dragon Quest got its first official trailer in Japan, but it did not come with any indication that it would be coming to North America just yet.
Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy has taken its Curtain Call, but the series is about to make the jump to another beloved Square JRPG franchise.