Telltale Games confirms The Wolf Among Us 2 still happening
While many things such as release window of The Wolf Among Us 2 and other Telltale Games are nebulous, Telltale confirmed TWAU2 is still in the works.
Those hoping to see more of the Fables world will have to wait just a little longer.
More than any other announcement Telltale Games had this morning, the gaming world rejoiced over the reveal of a second season of The Wolf Among Us. How did the Fables-based detective story become such a hot commodity? Shacknews takes a look back at the first season to offer some answers.