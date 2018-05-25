New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How The Wolf Among Us became Telltale's most anticipated sequel

More than any other announcement Telltale Games had this morning, the gaming world rejoiced over the reveal of a second season of The Wolf Among Us. How did the Fables-based detective story become such a hot commodity? Shacknews takes a look back at the first season to offer some answers.

