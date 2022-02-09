Watch the Wolf Among Us 2 reveal livestream here Here's how you can watch the Wolf Among Us 2 behind-the-scenes livestream presentation.

The Wolf Among Us is one of the more beloved titles in Telltale Games’ library. With that, The Wolf Among Us 2 has been heavily-anticipated for years. Following multiple delays as well as a shutdown and revival of its development studio, the second season of the mystery drama is finally back on track. We’re set to get new details on the game with a special presentation going down today. Let’s look at how you can watch the Wolf Among Us 2 reveal livestream.

The Wolf Among Us 2 reveal livestream will happen today, February 9, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The presentation will be streamed on The Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels and is being hosted by none other than Geoff Keighley. During the stream, we’re going to get our first trailer for The Wolf Among Us 2, as confirmed in its announcement. This will provide a glimpse at the story, world, and perhaps even gameplay in the highly-anticipated sequel.

This virtual event will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at the development of The Wolf Among Us 2. We currently know next to nothing about the game, so this will hopefully shed some light on what Telltale Games has up its sleeve.

The Wolf Among Us 2 has had quite the turbulent development cycle, with conversations surrounding it going back to 2017. Since then, the game has been delayed, and Telltale Games itself completely shut down, only to be resurrected later on. There’s still no known release window for the game, so here’s hoping that will change with today’s presentation. We’ll be sure to report any important updates on The Wolf Among Us 2 right here on Shacknews.