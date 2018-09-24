The Good Life interview with Swery65: Raining, cats, and dogs
Legendary Japanese game director Hidetaka Suehiro sits down with us to talk about The Good Life and work at the new studio he founded after departing Access Games.
Legendary Japanese game director Hidetaka Suehiro sits down with us to talk about The Good Life and work at the new studio he founded after departing Access Games.
The first episode of ID@Xbox Game Pass had quite a bit to show off, including bits from Blazing Chrome, Void Bastards and other indie gems coming to the Xbox.
Swery's been busy with several projects as of late.