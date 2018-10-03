New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: The Farm 51

Get Even mixes single and multiplayer in new FPS from Painkiller HD dev

Before Dishonored, Arkane Studios was working on The Crossing, an FPS which was to mix single-player and multiplayer by letting people control enemies in other people's games. While that sunk, developer The Farm 51 is raising the idea again with Get Even, announced today for PC and next-gen consoles. It's packing some fancy 3D scanning tech to turn real-world places into pretty levels, too.

Painkiller Hell & Damnation Mac and Linux editions following mod tools

Few games receive mod tools nowadays, partly because they take time and money to make and support but also because mods often offer for free the sorts of things publishers try to sell as paid DLC. While Painkiller: Hell & Damnation offers a few pieces of DLC, it's also letting players make their own stuff for the FPS remake. Publisher Nordic Games today announced that the mod kit will launch in April. Mac and Linux editions will follow, too.

Painkiller Hell & Damnation curses consoles in April

PCnauts have been merrily murdering monsters in Painkiller Hell & Damnation since Halloween, but the consoleers were left hanging until today. Publisher Nordic Games today announced the fast-paced FPS remake will hit Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on April 5 at the budget price of $29.99.

Painkiller Hell & Damnation coming from NecroVisioN dev

The Painkiller series is all but dead in our hearts thanks to a string of third-rate sequels and expansions, but Painkiller Hell & Damnation hopes to stir up interest again. It's jumping to Unreal Engine 3, and also a third-person perspective.

Hello, Meet Lola