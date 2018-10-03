Painkiller Hell & Damnation Mac and Linux editions following mod tools

Few games receive mod tools nowadays, partly because they take time and money to make and support but also because mods often offer for free the sorts of things publishers try to sell as paid DLC. While Painkiller: Hell & Damnation offers a few pieces of DLC, it's also letting players make their own stuff for the FPS remake. Publisher Nordic Games today announced that the mod kit will launch in April. Mac and Linux editions will follow, too.