World War 3 launching season update Operation Sunstorm on March 30

Developer The Farm 51 and publisher Wishlist Games recently shared information about everything coming to the tactical first-person shooter, World War 3, in its upcoming Operation Sunstorm update. Set to release on March 30, Operation Sunstorm features a wealth of free-to-play content for players to immerse themselves in.

For example, players can look forward to two additional maps set in Japan, new weapons, an all-new 20v20 game mode called FUBAR, and more. Additionally, the team shared that a battle pass with a blend of free and premium tracks will also be released that come packed with rewards for players to earn.

Digging deeper into some of the new content, one of the highlights of Operation Sunstorm is without a doubt the new FUBAR mode which is described as a new take on Tactical Ops with a focus on infantry battles.

Introducing a new take on Tactical Ops that focuses on infantry battles, with limited vehicles available. Take arms and fight to seize or defend six bleeding capture points in heart-pounding 20 v 20 skirmishes. This new mode is now a permanent addition to World War 3 and features infantry trucks and the new revive mechanic, so players can keep their teammates in the fight if they’re down but not yet out.

For those itching for new maps, Operation Sunstorm will introduce two both set around Tokyo, Japan. Tactical Ops will feature DMR duels in Tokyo, and Team Deathmatch will allow players to battle it out in Tokyo’s famous Shibuya district.

The capital of Japan is now a battlefield. Engage the enemy at mid-range on open shopping strips, close the gap in narrow alleyways and side streets, or secure a tactical advantage with vantage points perfect for sniper and DMR duels in Tokyo (Tactical Ops). Also, take a trip to Shibuya (Team Deathmatch), one of Tokyo's most famous districts.



Once a bustling center of commerce with a thriving nightlife scene, this ward now finds itself in the midst of an inescapable conflict. Players will fight through day and night variants of the map with everything they got to dominate its neon-drenched streets and take back this cultural capital.

If all of that’s not enough, new weapons are being added including the Type 89 assault rifle, QBZ-191 assault rifle, Pf3 rocket launcher, and Deagle handgun. Players will have access to new Strikes as well including the Type X main battle tank (MBT), Type XVI tank destroyer, and Bumblebee aerial drone. As noted by the developer, all base weapon and strike blueprints can be unlocked for free via the game’s Battle Pass. However, additional configurations such as those with exclusive decals are only available via the Premium Pack.

