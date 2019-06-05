Tango Gameworks lead Shinji Mikami to leave studio
Bethesda has confirmed that Mikami will be exiting the studio he founded in 2010 in the months ahead.
What could Shinji Mikami be planning with his "business trip" at E3 next week?
The survival horror game is adding a first-person mode.
A cut above its predecessor, but still haunted by its past.
The Evil Within 2 is looking to add some new frights, scares, and terrifying creatures to one-up the 2014 original. Because as Shacknews learned in our recent hands-on, horror is an artform.
Evil Within 2 gives more agency to players, which should appeal to fans who found the first game too linear.
It's a survival horror game and the goal is to survive. This 'Survive' trailer shows the character surviving.
A sequel to the chilling survival horror game is coming.
With Doom out already and Dishonored 2 already announced, what else could Bethesda have up its sleeve?