The Darwin Project launches on PC & consoles today
After a successful run through Early Access, multiplayer free-for-all The Darwin Project is officially available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.
Darwin Project hits Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview March 9.
The final open beta goes live on February 23 and the devs have shared a list of improvements you'll be able to experience, including spectator interaction on Twitch.
Originally revealed during E3, the competitive survival shooter is taking a major step with a closed alpha.
