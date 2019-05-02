Tetris Effect studio is very interested in making a PSVR 2 game
Tetris Effect designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi and further Enhance Games leads expressed a heavy desire to make games on Sony's upcoming VR headset.
Tetris Effect designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi and further Enhance Games leads expressed a heavy desire to make games on Sony's upcoming VR headset.
Vote for your favorite Tetris Effect level, which is a monumental task if you happen to love them all.
If you haven't tried Tetris Effect yet, now's the time to jump in, with a demo and a sale going on.
Enhance, Inc. founder and industry veteran Tetsuya Mizuguchi will be on-site at the Game Developers Conference 2019 to discuss the making of Tetris Effect.
Tetris Effect takes the classic puzzler and turns it into an experience that PlayStation 4 owners absolutely need to own.
Clearing lines in Tetris Effect will earn you various ranks, from Tetris at 4 lines to Octoris at 8 lines.
A beautiful new take on the classic puzzler is coming this year.
CREATION. CREATION. CREATION.
Q Entertainment's Tetsuya Mizuguchi, famed producer of Rez, Lumines, and Child of Eden, is no longer making games.
In September 2010, Ubisoft announced it would use user-submitted images that represented the game's theme of hope and happiness to help craft the...