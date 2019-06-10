Terraria gets Steam Workshop support almost a decade after launch
Players have been modding Terraria for years, but with Steam Workshop support, it'll be easier to get up to some user-created content shenanigans.
Players have been modding Terraria for years, but with Steam Workshop support, it'll be easier to get up to some user-created content shenanigans.
The E3 2019 PC Gaming Show gave players their very first look at Terraria's upcoming Journey's End expansion.
Here's a full list of all the new reveals from Nintendo and the release dates/windows for each title.
It's the end of the road for this spin-off title.
It's time to start ringing in the holiday season with a new holiday update for Terraria.
505 Games is bringing its 2D sandbox adventure game, Terraria, to current-gen consoles next week.
Terraria creator Andrew Spinks has confirmed that he's begun work on Terraria 2, which he plans to make more flexible than the original.