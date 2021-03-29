Terraria gets Steam Workshop support almost a decade after launch Players have been modding Terraria for years, but with Steam Workshop support, it'll be easier to get up to some user-created content shenanigans.

Terraria just got Steam Workshop support. We know, it’s hard to imagine that a game so heavy on player freedom and creation of content has taken this long to get it, but it’s true. After nearly ten years in the wild, Terraria can officially be found in the Steam Workshop, allowing players to share and play with user-generated content with the ease that Workshop support and integration allows.

Developer Re-Logic announced the arrival of Steam Workshop support in the recent patch notes in a Steam developers blog post on March 29, 2021. Given that Terraria has been around for almost a decade and is heavily based around a sandbox experience in which players build and create to their heart’s content, mods are not exactly a new thing to the game. That said, with the arrival of Terraria in the Steam Workshop, it should be quite a bit easier to find yourself a library of good content and integrate it into Steam versions of Terraria with relative ease.

Terraria @Steam Workshop support is live! Visit the Terraria Community Forums for details and a helpful guide on content creation! https://t.co/BUcuPElYjn pic.twitter.com/X66ev7q3Kb — Terraria Official (@Terraria_Logic) March 29, 2021

There are already over 350 mods to be found in Terraria’s Steam Workshop pages. If you can’t decide what would be best to up the quality of your game, there’s even a Developer’s Choice collection of mods, considered to be the best of the best among the bunch. Whether you’re looking to add to your game or looking to be on the creative side and get your work into Terraria’s Steam Workhop, Re-Logic even linked to a guide on how to utilize Steam’s mod support with instructions on how to upload and download various content for the game.

Terraria may be a little long in the whiskers at this point, but that doesn’t stop it from continuing to improve with content expansions even as late as 2019. Steam Workshop support may be a little late coming to the game, but it’s still something much of its continually active player base will appreciate.