Tencent acquires majority stake in Tequila Works as it expands its video game empire
Tencent's latest video game acquisition is Rime developer Tequila Works.
Ok campers, rise and shine because it's cold out there! Groundhog Day is coming back as a VR game.
Switch owners only need wait a bit longer before they can get their hands on Tequila Works' latest treat.
The game is slated for release in May.
Microsoft has revealed its "Games with Gold" freebies for April, which will have you murdering men in the shadows and surviving the undead. Coming...
Deadlight-creators Tequila Works have unveiled Rime, a cel-shaded open-world adventure that explores the ruins of an ancient civilization.
Deadlight will hit Steam on October 25 with improved graphics, the full OST, and a "Nightmare" mode.
Our review of the post-apocalyptic survival-horror platformer Deadlight, part of Microsoft's "Summer of Arcade."
"Cinematic puzzle platformer" Deadlight is to be published by Microsoft Studios exclusively on XBLA this summer, developer Tequila Works announced today. While no mention is made of 'the Z-word,' you can smell 'em a mile off.