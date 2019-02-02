New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Deadlight review

Our review of the post-apocalyptic survival-horror platformer Deadlight, part of Microsoft's "Summer of Arcade."

Deadlight announced for Xbox 360

"Cinematic puzzle platformer" Deadlight is to be published by Microsoft Studios exclusively on XBLA this summer, developer Tequila Works announced today. While no mention is made of 'the Z-word,' you can smell 'em a mile off.

Hello, Meet Lola