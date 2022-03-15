Tencent acquires majority stake in Tequila Works as it expands its video game empire Tencent's latest video game acquisition is Rime developer Tequila Works.

Tencent continues to expand its video game business, with both minority and majority ownership in several of the industry’s biggest players. However, the company is far from finished scooping up more names to add to its arsenal. In its latest acquisition, Tencent is buying Tequila Works, the developer behind Rime.

Tequila Works announced the Tencent acquisition in a post to the company’s website. The studio says that the purchase will help Tequila Works to continue to grow and work on original IP. As a majority investor, Tencent will have a controlling stake in Tequila Works. Tequila Works Chairwoman Luz Sancho provided a statement on the acquisition.

We are delighted to ally with a partner that allows us to make Tequila Works a stronger studio with access to all the resources required to produce titles of the highest quality, all made with the care and passion our beloved fans know us for as well as the opportunity of bringing these projects to a wider audience.

Tequila Works is currently working on Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story for Riot Games, which is also owned by Tencent, so it’s unlikely that the project will be impacted by the deal. Tequila Works was founded back in 2009 and developed titles such as Deadlight, GYLT, The Sexy Brutale, and The Invisible Hours.

“Tequila Works’ creativity and attention to detail have resulted in titles that have delighted audiences around the world. We look forward to working alongside the team and building on these foundations to deliver on its exciting ambitions for future games,” said Pete Smith, VP of Partnerships for Tencent Games Global.

Tequila Works is just the latest gaming entity to be folded into the Tencent empire. Most recently, Tencent acquired Graven developer 1C Entertainment and Back 4 Blood’s Turtle Rock Studio. To keep up with the latest business moves of Tencent, Shacknews is your place.