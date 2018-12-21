Tencent invests in PlatinumGames, Bayonetta dev to maintain 'independance'
Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames has received a capital investment from Tencent Holdings as the dev looks into self-publishing.
Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames has received a capital investment from Tencent Holdings as the dev looks into self-publishing.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney shot down any speculation that the company will block the free speech of players. "That will never happen on my watch as the founder, CEO, and controlling shareholder."
What are the two companies planning, and what kind of Pokemon game could be borne from the partnership?
Tencent and Riot are joining forces to bring League of Legends to a mobile device near you.
Tencent has been approved for the distribution of New Super Mario Bros. U on Nintendo Switch in China.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney took to Twitter to address the ongoing anti-China backlash to the Epic Games Store.
Tencent has acquired the minority stake in the Warhammer: Vermintide developer.
China's freeze of video game approvals may finally be thawing on this Winter Solstice.
That's a lot of emotes!
Here's when video game and tech companies will release their earnings reports for the third quarter of 2018.