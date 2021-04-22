Video game and tech companies Q1 2021 earnings release schedule
Here's a handy guide for the upcoming earnings release season for Q2 2021 in the stock market.
Earnings release season is upon us again, and Shacknews has compiled a list of dates and links for investors to get a grasp on the deluge of news to come in the next few weeks. If you're an investor or interested in investing in these companies then please take a look at our list of video game and technology stocks reporting their results for Q2 2021.
Activision Blizzard
Earnings Release Date: May 4, 2021
Stock Symbol: ATVI
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investor Relations website
Apple
Earnings Release Date: April 28, 2021
Stock Symbol: AAPL
Apple Inc. Investor Relations website
Amazon
Earnings Release Date: April 29, 2021
Stock Symbol: AMZN
Amazon.com, Inc. Investor Relations website
AMD
Earnings Release Date: April 27, 2021
Stock Symbol: AMD
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Investor Relations website
Capcom
Earnings Release Date: May 10, 2021
Stock Symbol: 9697 (JPN)
Capcom Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website
EA
Earnings Release Date: May 11, 2021
Stock Symbol: EA
Electronic Arts Inc. Investor Relations website
Earnings Release Date: April 28, 2021
Stock Symbol: FB
Facebook, Inc. Investor Relations website
GameStop
Earnings Release Date: June 22, 2021
Stock Symbol: GME
GameStop Corp. Investor Relations website
Earnings Release Date: April 27, 2021
Stock Symbol: GOOGL
Alphabet Inc. Investor Relations website
Intel
Earnings Release Date: April 22, 2021
Stock Symbol: INTC
Intel Corporation Investor Relations website
Konami
Earnings Release Date: May 13, 2021
Stock Symbol: 9766 (JPN)
Konami Holdings Corporation Investor Relations website
Microsoft
Earnings Release Date: April 27, 2021
Stock Symbol: MSFT
Microsoft Corporation Investor Relations website
Nintendo
Earnings Release Date: May 6. 2021
Stock Symbol: NTDOY (US) 7974 (JPN)
Nintendo Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website
NVIDIA
Earnings Release Date: May 26, 2021
Stock Symbol: NVDA
NVIDIA Corporation Investor Relations website
Sony
Earnings Release Date: April 28, 2021
Stock Symbol: SNE (US) 6758 (JPN)
Sony Corporation Investor Relations website
Square Enix
Earnings Release Date: TBD
Stock Symbol: SQNXF (US) 9684(JPN)
Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website
Take-Two Interactive
Earnings Release Date: May 18, 2021
Stock Symbol: TTWO
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Investor Relations website
Tencent Holdings
Earnings Release Date: May 20, 2021
Stock Symbol: TCEHY
Tencent Holdings Limited Investor Relations Website
Tesla
Earnings Release Date: April 26, 2021
Stock Symbol: TSLA
Tesla Investor Relations Website
Ubisoft
Earnings Release Date: May 10, 2021
Stock Symbol: UBI.PA (France)
Ubisoft Entertainment SA Investor Relations website
Zynga
Earnings Release Date: May 5, 2021
Stock Symbol: ZNGA
Zynga Inc. Investor Relations website
Some companies have yet to disclose a date, so we will be updating this guide accordingly. Consider talking to a professional advisor before acting on any information, and consider your own risk tolerance.
Any investors out there should pay careful attention to the earning results of these companies to help direct their investment decisions in the coming months. Know of any stock we're missing that you think deserve to be featured here? Let us know in the comments below. Check out our other Game Trader coverage for technical and fundamental analysis of tech and video game stocks.
