Video game and tech companies Q1 2021 earnings release schedule Here's a handy guide for the upcoming earnings release season for Q2 2021 in the stock market.

Earnings release season is upon us again, and Shacknews has compiled a list of dates and links for investors to get a grasp on the deluge of news to come in the next few weeks. If you're an investor or interested in investing in these companies then please take a look at our list of video game and technology stocks reporting their results for Q2 2021.

With earnings reports dropping soon, investors can keep track of how well companies have been doing.

Activision Blizzard

Earnings Release Date: May 4, 2021

Stock Symbol: ATVI

Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investor Relations website

Apple

Earnings Release Date: April 28, 2021

Stock Symbol: AAPL

Apple Inc. Investor Relations website

Amazon

Earnings Release Date: April 29, 2021

Stock Symbol: AMZN

Amazon.com, Inc. Investor Relations website

AMD

Earnings Release Date: April 27, 2021

Stock Symbol: AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Investor Relations website

Capcom

Earnings Release Date: May 10, 2021

Stock Symbol: 9697 (JPN)

Capcom Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website

EA

Earnings Release Date: May 11, 2021

Stock Symbol: EA

Electronic Arts Inc. Investor Relations website

Facebook

Earnings Release Date: April 28, 2021

Stock Symbol: FB

Facebook, Inc. Investor Relations website

GameStop

Earnings Release Date: June 22, 2021

Stock Symbol: GME

GameStop Corp. Investor Relations website

Google

Earnings Release Date: April 27, 2021

Stock Symbol: GOOGL

Alphabet Inc. Investor Relations website

Intel

Earnings Release Date: April 22, 2021

Stock Symbol: INTC

Intel Corporation Investor Relations website

Konami

Earnings Release Date: May 13, 2021

Stock Symbol: 9766 (JPN)

Konami Holdings Corporation Investor Relations website

Microsoft

Earnings Release Date: April 27, 2021

Stock Symbol: MSFT

Microsoft Corporation Investor Relations website

Nintendo

Earnings Release Date: May 6. 2021

Stock Symbol: NTDOY (US) 7974 (JPN)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website

NVIDIA

Earnings Release Date: May 26, 2021

Stock Symbol: NVDA

NVIDIA Corporation Investor Relations website

Sony

Earnings Release Date: April 28, 2021

Stock Symbol: SNE (US) 6758 (JPN)

Sony Corporation Investor Relations website

Square Enix

Earnings Release Date: TBD

Stock Symbol: SQNXF (US) 9684(JPN)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website

Take-Two Interactive

Earnings Release Date: May 18, 2021

Stock Symbol: TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Investor Relations website

Tencent Holdings

Earnings Release Date: May 20, 2021

Stock Symbol: TCEHY

Tencent Holdings Limited Investor Relations Website

Tesla

Earnings Release Date: April 26, 2021

Stock Symbol: TSLA

Tesla Investor Relations Website

Ubisoft

Earnings Release Date: May 10, 2021

Stock Symbol: UBI.PA (France)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA Investor Relations website

Zynga

Earnings Release Date: May 5, 2021

Stock Symbol: ZNGA

Zynga Inc. Investor Relations website

Some companies have yet to disclose a date, so we will be updating this guide accordingly. Consider talking to a professional advisor before acting on any information, and consider your own risk tolerance.

Any investors out there should pay careful attention to the earning results of these companies to help direct their investment decisions in the coming months. Know of any stock we're missing that you think deserve to be featured here? Let us know in the comments below. Check out our other Game Trader coverage for technical and fundamental analysis of tech and video game stocks.