Superhot: Mind Control Delete announced, free for owners of the original game
The time-bending first-person shooter Superhot is getting a new standalone game with Mind Control Delete and it'll be free on all platforms if you own the original game.
The time-bending first-person shooter Superhot is getting a new standalone game with Mind Control Delete and it'll be free on all platforms if you own the original game.
In addition to a large collection of updates in celebration of two strong years in VR, Oculus is giving out $28,000 in prizes.
You can finally play SUPERHOT VR through Steam, no hack required.
Developer Superhot Team promises official support is coming 'soon.'
New modes and challenges add about 20 extra hours of gameplay for the Oculus Rift title.
You'll have to wait a little longer to execute with new modes in Superhot.
Plus, prestigious awards for Inside, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and the first of the new virtual reality awards announced.
The fan-favorite Superhot VR will be receiving several augments in a new update that releases sometime in February.