Superhot: Mind Control Delete announced, free for owners of the original game The time-bending first-person shooter Superhot is getting a new standalone game with Mind Control Delete and it'll be free on all platforms if you own the original game.

Superhot is, without irony, one of the super hottest indie first-person shooters around. Since its launch in 2016, it has not only turned heads on every platform to which it arrived, but also become an arguably impeccable reason to invest in virtual reality with its incredible Superhot VR port. Now the team is launching a new standalone follow-up game, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and if you own the original game in any form, you’ll be able to claim the new one for free.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete was announced with a fresh new YouTube trailer on July 9, 2020, as well as a FAQ webpage of instructions on how claiming a free copy will work. The game is coming on July 16, 2020 to Steam, Humble Store, Epic Games Store, GOG, Origin, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If you own the game already on any of these platforms (or if you purchase it before July 16, 2020 when it launches), you will be able to claim your copy of Superhot: Mind Control Delete for free.

In many cases, such as Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, Mind Control Delete will automatically be added to your library. For some, such as EA Origin, the process is a bit more involved, so it’s worth checking the FAQ to make sure you know how to obtain your copy. For instance, though the original Superhot is on Switch, Mind Control Delete isn't launching on the platform on July 16, but you can still email them your Nintendo Switch receipt to get a free PC copy of Mind Control Delete as consolation. It’s also worth noting that free editions are only extended to bought copies of Superhot. If you received it through free programs such as Xbox Games With Gold, Twitch Prime, PlayStation Plus, and similar programs, you won’t be eligible for a free copy here.

Either way, non-free editions of Superhot: Mind Control Delete will be available for $24.99, but you can also get the original Superhot for 60% off on multiple platforms right now (that’s $10) and save yourself some money on both the original game and Superhot: Mind Control Delete, so if you want to see what the fuss is about and be ready to claim Mind Control Delete for free when it launches on July 16, 2020, definitely snap up that deal now.