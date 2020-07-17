Weekend PC Download Deals for July 17: Super! Hot! Super! Hot!

Are you late to the SUPERHOT party? There's always time to jump aboard, but the best time is probably this weekend. Not only is SUPERHOT on sale across a number of retailers, but there's a whole new entry to the series called SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete. That was just released and it's on sale for a limited time only. So be sure to check that out and get a taste of Super. Hot. Super. Hot.

Elsewhere, No Man's Sky is about to receive a new update, so now's a good time to grab it while you have a chance. Maybe grab it from Green Man Gaming or The Humble Store, both of which are having massive sales. GMG has kicked off its Summer Sale, while Humble is discounting a number of recent releases as part of their Greatest HIts Sale.

And finally, Death Stranding is finally on PC! And lucky for you, it's on sale across different retailers, like Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, and GamersGate.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Direct2Drive

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

GamersGate

GOG.com

Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of July, select between Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition, Void Bastards, Railway Empire, Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock, Yuppie Psycho, Beat Hazard 2, Sigma Theory, Metal Unit, Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive, Verlet Swing, Basingstoke, and Earthlock. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, new subscribers receive 40% off of the standard rate!

Pay $1 or more for Batman: The Enemy Within, The Walking Dead: Season 1, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and Oxenfree. Pay more than the average $8.12 for The Wolf Among Us, Batman: The Enemy Within Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and The Walking Dead: Season 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Heaven's Vault, Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Telltale Series Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 or more for Warhammer 40K: Kill Team, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War GOTY Edition, Warhammer 40K Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion, and Warhammer: End Times Vermintide. Pay more than the average $7.43 for Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War II, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, and Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch Enhanced Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Space Marine, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War III, and Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam