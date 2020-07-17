Weekend PC Download Deals for July 17: Super! Hot! Super! Hot!

Are you late to the SUPERHOT party? There's always time to jump aboard, but the best time is probably this weekend. Not only is SUPERHOT on sale across a number of retailers, but there's a whole new entry to the series called SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete. That was just released and it's on sale for a limited time only. So be sure to check that out and get a taste of Super. Hot. Super. Hot.
Elsewhere, No Man's Sky is about to receive a new update, so now's a good time to grab it while you have a chance. Maybe grab it from Green Man Gaming or The Humble Store, both of which are having massive sales. GMG has kicked off its Summer Sale, while Humble is discounting a number of recent releases as part of their Greatest HIts Sale.
And finally, Death Stranding is finally on PC! And lucky for you, it's on sale across different retailers, like Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, and GamersGate.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $19.99 (60% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Direct2Drive
- Curve Studios & Griffiti Games Sale
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
- Serial Cleaner [Steam] - $0.90 (80% off)
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones [Steam] - $3.75 (75% off)
- Double Cross [Steam] - $4.00 (80% off)
- The Flame in the Flood [Steam] - $3.00 (80% off)
- More from the Direct2Drive Curve Studios & Graffiti Games Sale.
Epic Games Store
- Torchlight II - FREE until 7/23
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - $8.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 4 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry Primal - $5.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.49 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs - $7.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Unity - $8.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 3 - $2.99 (85% off)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - $2.24 (85% off)
Fanatical
- Blacksad: Under the Skin [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $16.59 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $44.98 (25% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $29.24 (35% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- SUPERHOT [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $14.09 (53% off)
- Tyranny [Steam] - $14.09 (53% off)
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong Extended Edition [Steam] - $9.39 (53% off)
- Knights of Pen & Paper II [Steam] - $3.75 (53% off)
GamersGate
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $40.49 (32% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $20.24 (33% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $32.84 (27% off)
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition [Steam] - $16.87 (32% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.25 (75% off)
- SUPERHOT [Steam] - $7.50 (70% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
GOG.com
- Warhammer 40K: Rites of War - FREE TO KEEP (Must claim before 7/19)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete - $14.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - $5.99 (70% off)
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer: Choasbane - $17.49 (65% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Styx: Master of Shadows - $4.49 (85% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $31.99 (60% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- Heroes of Might and Magic III Complete - $2.49 (75% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $6.24 (75% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - $13.99 (60% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Prey - $10.49 (65% off)
- Chroma Squad - $3.74 (75% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $3.39 (66% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $3.39 (66% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Blizzard] - $39.05 (35% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $42.23 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $12.86 (63% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $8.50 (57% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $16.63 (72% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.66 (76% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $16.79 (44% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.37 (79% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $6.72 (66% off)
- SUPERHOT [Steam] - $8.00 (68% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $12.74 (59% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $7.65 (74% off)
- Golf With Friends [Steam] - $10.19 (32% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Rise of Industry [Steam] - $12.00 (60% off)
- Project Highrise [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Outlast [Steam] - $2.00 (90% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Mad Max [Steam] - $4.00 (80% off)
- Generation Zero [Steam] - $8.50 (66% off)
- Green Man Gaming is in the middle of its big Summer Sale with new Flash Deals each day! Check out everything featured in the Green Man Gaming Summer Sale.
Humble Bundle
Pay $1 or more for Batman: The Enemy Within, The Walking Dead: Season 1, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and Oxenfree. Pay more than the average $8.12 for The Wolf Among Us, Batman: The Enemy Within Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and The Walking Dead: Season 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Heaven's Vault, Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Telltale Series Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for Batman: The Enemy Within, The Walking Dead: Season 1, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and Oxenfree. Pay more than the average $8.12 for The Wolf Among Us, Batman: The Enemy Within Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and The Walking Dead: Season 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Heaven's Vault, Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Telltale Series Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 or more for Warhammer 40K: Kill Team, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War GOTY Edition, Warhammer 40K Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion, and Warhammer: End Times Vermintide. Pay more than the average $7.43 for Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War II, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, and Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch Enhanced Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Space Marine, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War III, and Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Humble's Greatest Hits
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Blizzard] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $44.98 (25% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Humble's Greatest Hits Sale.
- Ubisoft Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn + Far Cry 5 [UPlay] - $19.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy [UPlay] - $8.49 (66% off)
- Watch Dogs Complete Edition [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft Sale.
- Team17 Publisher Sale
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- The Escapists 2 [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Worms WMD [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Team17 Publisher Sale.
- Warhammer Week
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Armageddon [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf [Steam] - $4.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaosbane [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Warhammer Sale.
- The Sims Summer Sale
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $14.79 (63% off)
- The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle [Origin] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Sims 4: Outdoor Retreat [Origin] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4: Seasons [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's The Sims Summer Sale.
Origin
- The Sims Sale
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Sims 4: Discover University - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4: Realm of Magic - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4: Strangerville - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4: Get Famous - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Origin Sims Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Far Cry Franchise Sale
- Far Cry 5 - $9.00 (85% off)
- Far Cry 4 - $6.00 (80% off)
- Far Cry 3 - $3.00 (85% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Far Cry Franchise Sale.
- Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $27.00 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $21.00 (65% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.50 (75% off)
- Monopoly Plus - $11.24 (25% off)
- Uno - $3.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed: Ezio Auditore Pack - $19.80 (67% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ubisoft Forward Sale.
Steam
- SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete - $14.99 (40% off)
- SUPERHOT - $10.00 (60% off)
- SUPERHOT VR [VR headset required] - $16.99 (32% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $15.29 (66% off)
- Hell Let Loose [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 7/20 at 10AM PT)
- Planet Zoo - $31.49 (30% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $9.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Far Cry 4 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $8.99 (70% off)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - $8.99 (70% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $5.99 (85% off)
- Road Redemption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - $19.99 (60% off)
