Splatoon 2 Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary themed Splatfest teased for January 2021
Splatoon 2 is getting a Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Splatfest between Super Mushrooms and Stars in January 2021.
Fans can earn an exclusive pin set through completing Mario-themed challenges in honor of the series' anniversary.
Today's Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct from Nintendo brought quite a few announcements, including the launch of Super Mario All-Stars on Switch Online's SNES service.
A new set of toys will let you build physical tracks and run solo, co-op, or versus AI races of those tracks on the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart Live Home Circuit.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, themed content is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
A Super Mario Bros. battle royale was revealed during the Mario 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct.
The popular Super Mario World 3D World from the Wii U is bringing its multiplayer platforming fun to the Nintendo Switch in February 2021.
Nintendo has announced a Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle for Nintendo Switch, celebrating the series' 35th anniversary.