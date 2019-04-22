Four new SteamWorld games are in the works with launches expected in 2022 & 2023
SteamWorld developer Image & Form confirmed its work on quite a few upcoming SteamWorld games as it merges with Thunderful Games.
SteamWorld developer Image & Form confirmed its work on quite a few upcoming SteamWorld games as it merges with Thunderful Games.
Check out the SteamWorld Quest trailer ahead of its official debut later this week.
SteamWorld Quest is coming to Nintendo Switch with an April release date, so get ready to check it out!
Fans are finally getting an RPG and SteamWorld Quest: Hands of Gilgamesh looks to deliver all the magic you'd expect.
The SteamWorld games are at the root of this big, happy, and growing family.
SteamWorld Dig 2 arrives later in September, but the original is going for free right now through EA's Origin service.
One of the most anticipated indie games coming to Nintendo Switch had a playable demo at PAX West 2017. Check out the full demo playable of SteamWorld Dig 2.
It's got steam-powered pirate robots, so it must be good.
With SteamWorld Heist, Image & Form has further established the burgeoning series as a healthy home for retro-inspired genre mash-ups. Our review.
Prepare to do some serious heisting very, very soon.