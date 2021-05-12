Four new SteamWorld games are in the works with launches expected in 2022 & 2023 SteamWorld developer Image & Form confirmed its work on quite a few upcoming SteamWorld games as it merges with Thunderful Games.

When it comes to the popular SteamWorld franchise, many may associate it with the original developer name Image & Form. The group is still around, but it has been fully incorporated into its parent company, Thunderful Games – the same group of developers under a different name. Thunderful recently had a lot to say about the SteamWorld series as it released its year-end financial report, and that included the fact that there are quite a few new SteamWorld games in the works and set for launch in the next couple years – a fact Image & Form confirmed just recently.

Thunderful Group launched its 2020 fiscal year financial report on back in April, but it was just recently that developer Image & Form (a subsidiary of Thunderful that is being fully merged into the new Thunderful Games) spoke to the matter on Twitter. Image & Form stated outright that as it moves over to the new Thunderful Games Twitter, SteamWorld fans can feel rest-assured that new SteamWorld Games are on the way. According to Thunderful’s financial report, it would appear that four games are planned: two in 2022 and two in 2023.

Howdy! We’re thrilled to share that several new SteamWorld games are in the making!



With this in mind, we'll dedicate this space to SteamWorld games old and new! Image & Form is @ThunderfulGames nowadays. Same folks, new name! Follow us there for news on The Gunk and more games! pic.twitter.com/FQPpXS1t9i — Image & Form is home Questing! 🃏⚔️🤖 (@ImageForm) May 12, 2021

The SteamWorld games have been a pretty regular success story for Image & Form. The most recent game, SteamWorld Quest, launched back in 2019 and garnered its share of praise as well. Image & Form has another game coming as well, The Gunk, although it doesn’t have a release date just yet. Even so, it’s also not considered to be part of the previously mentioned upcoming four games in 2022 and 2023.

With that said, it sounds like SteamWorld fans have a lot to look forward to in the years ahead. Stay tuned as we await further details and news on what the new games are called and when they’ll be coming.