STALKER 2 update finally gives us our first look at the game
It's been a long time coming for anything new in regards to STALKER 2, but finally, we've got our first look at the sequel to the popular open-world survival franchise.
Stalker 2: Electric Boogaloo was taken.
BitComposer's claim that it has acquired the rights to the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise has come under fire from developer GSC Game World, which cites legal documents showing its CEO as the license holder.
Developer GSC Game World has formed into Vostok Games, dropping S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and putting those ideas in a new title, Survarium.
It's been a while since we last checked in on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and developer GSC Game World, which seemed at one point in December 2011 to be at risk of shutting down, but rest assured--GSC said today that yes, development is still continuing.
Work on survival shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will continue at GSC Game World, the troubled developer has confirmed. Reports last year had suggested it would be shutting down, so huzzah!
"There is cause for hope," S.T.A.L.K.E.R.'s troubled developer GSC Game World teased today, helping salve fears that the studio was shutting down and its radioactive survival shooter series would be gone for good. It's a Festivus miracle!
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. developer GSC Game World has acknowledged and confirmed rumors that the studio is in trouble.
GSC, developer of the STALKER franchise, has been shut down according to numerous reports. While the studio is officially offering "no comment," multiple sources are confirming the closure of the studio.