New STALKER 2 character and weapon models debuted during ID@Xbox Showcase

The March ID@Xbox Showcase put the spotlight on all of the indie titles coming to Xbox in the future. During the broadcast, we got a look at STALKER 2, the long-awaited sequel to the post-apocalyptic FPS game. Though there wasn’t any new gameplay shown, we got a look at the new weapon and character models that will be featured in STALKER 2.

In the video, the developers give a brief update on STALKER 2’s development, stating that the game is still a ways away. However, we get a new look at the different character and weapon models that will be included in the game. As for characters, we see the models of Duty and Freedom faction members. In addition to gas masks, these characters also sport military gear and some powerful weapons.

This video also provides some fly-by shots of the new weapons that will show up in STALKER 2. We see a shotgun, LMG, submachine gun, sniper rifle, and an assault rifle. The lighting puts an emphasis to the smaller details and little imperfections on each weapon.

One of the more peculiar portions of this preview was the introduction to the Teeth Tool, which allows the developers to fine tune every detail of a character’s face model, down to the teeth. We see teeth removed, added, and altered. This will presumably help the team to make each and every character be unique.

