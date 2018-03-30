New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Spec Ops: The Line delayed again

Spec Ops: The Line has been delayed once again, this time being pushed from the end of the 2012 fiscal year and into the more vague window of "first half of fiscal 2013." This is the game's second delay.

Spec Ops: The Line E3 2010 Preview

Though Spec-Ops: The Line shares a name with the popular PC and PlayStation franchise, this new title, being created by Yager Development for publisher 2K Games, shares nothing with those older entries beyond the moniker.

