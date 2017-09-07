South Park Digital Studios teases new game at end of THQ Nordic Showcase
THQ Nordic wrapped up their showcase with an exciting teaser of 25 games left to be revealed, including a new South Park game.
THQ Nordic wrapped up their showcase with an exciting teaser of 25 games left to be revealed, including a new South Park game.
After several delays, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is just around the corner. Shacknews recently had a chance to go hands-on with this follow-up to The Stick of Truth that looks bigger in every way.
For our seventh choice of our Game of the Year countdown, we take a trip down to South Park to meet some friends of ours.
Zen Studios has announced South Park Pinball will be launching this week on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Mac, and mobile platforms.
A new pinball table inspired by Comedy Central's hit show, South Park, is on the way.