PSN to prioritize internet stability due to high traffic caused by COVID-19
Across the United States and Europe, PlayStation is enacting various strategies to ensure internet stability for players, which may somewhat slow connections.
In his search for a publisher after Sony hesitated to support an online-only PC game, EverQuest boss John Smedley reached out to the Windows publisher.
Developers share memorable moments and behind-the-scenes stories in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Daybreak Game Company's groundbreaking MMORPG.
Before they raised the bar for virtual worlds in 1999, EverQuest's developers had to coax the game into rendering and placing items.
EverQuest's technical director talks the challenge of introducing veteran players to new systems, and discloses a personal story that opened her eyes to how developing video games can change the world.
Were you one of the lucky people to receive an early Christmas gift from Sony? Check your emails.
The Playstation brand is stronger than ever after a successful first quarter of 2018.
Sony CEO Shawn Layden feels confident that the company will find a cross-play solution that both satisfies fans and supports the business.
Media Molecule is preparing an amazing creative sandbox. We talk with Creative Director Mark Healey about the demo shown at Sony’s preview event.
Rejoice, Shacknews!