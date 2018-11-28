Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: SOMA

How Soma Echoes Star Trek's Ethical Dilemmas

How Soma Echoes Star Trek's Ethical Dilemmas

Soma is a survival horror game that has both monsters and a main character that's forced to deal with deep existential issues. Coincidentally, many of these issues were tackled in various Star Trek episodes, oftentimes more than once. So, it seems no matter how far you go into the future, questions about human existence remain a conundrum. Especially when you involve transporters and holodecks.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola