Super Smash Bros. on Wii U: The Shacknews staff battles at E3 2014

Plenty has been said about Super Smash Bros. during this year's E3, but the time for talk is over for the Shacknews staff. Now it's time for action! Three members of the Shacknews crew took their grievances to the nearest Super Smash Bros. on Wii U station to determine, once and for all, who is the true champion of E3.