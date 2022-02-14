New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Technicals_ interview: Investigative reporting, esports, and more

We got the opportunity to speak with one of the most influential personalities in the web space and get his thoughts on internet culture, the state of the competitive Smash scene, and much more.

Chris Jarrard
1

Regular followers of the Shacknews brand, and particularly those who are familiar with our Twitch livestream programming, know of our weekly show, Wide World of Electronic Sports. In each episode, hosts Phil “EE” Visu, Rodney Conyers Jr., and Bryan Lefler tackle the top esports news of the week and offer insight into the world of competitive gaming from their unique perspective. 

Along with often heated discussion of current topics, the show occasionally welcomes special guests adjacent to the esports community. This week, Wide World of Electronic Sports is proud to offer up an exclusive interview with Technicals_ conducted by our hosts (and special guest Asif Khan).

During the show, the crew touched on the long-form videos that Technicals_ has been producing for his YouTube channel over the years. Technicals_ covers the basics of how he got started down this particular path, what drives him to begin specific projects, and details on certain high-profile cases. Additionally, he also offers some insight into future plans for his YouTube channel. Make sure to check out the full interview for more.

Contributing Tech Editor
Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

