Roberta Williams to be honored with Pioneer Award at GDCA 2020
The undisputed queen of point-and-click adventure design, Roberta Williams is slated to be honored with the Pioneer Award at GDCA 2020.
King's Quest - Chapter 5: The Good Knight will tell King Graham's final tale as his health has deteriorated and his memories start to go.
The first details on the second chapter of King's Quest was revealed earlier this weekend at PAX Prime, which will go by the title 'Rubble Without a Cause' and take place five years after the events of 'A Knight to Remember.'
The new King's Quest episodic adventures returns us to the land of Daventry in a whole new way. But does it have the same kind of magic and charm as the 1984 classic? Accept the challenge and find out in our impressions of the first chapter, A Knight to Remember.
King's Quest is finally here, but if you're expecting to play the game on PlayStation 4, you could be in for quite the headache.
Sierra will soon be delivering nearly double the amount of content in Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions when it becomes Evolved later this month.
Sierra Entertainment has been resurrected, and with it, a new Geometry Wars from the team who were responsible for the series. Grip your analog sticks tight and check out our review of Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions.
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions won't merely be more levels, according to Lucid Games' Nick Davies. The game is ready to take the next big step in the series, which includes venturing into 3D space.
Jane Jensen and Phoenix Online Studios provide a sneak peek into the remake of Sins of the Fathers. And it's a doozy.
The core twin-stick shooting mechanic will remain the same, but it's definitely getting a visual overhaul. It's set to release this holiday season.