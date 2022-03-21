Ken and Roberta Williams are remaking Colossal Cave Adventure for VR & PC The Sierra Entertainment founders are remaking Colossal Cave Adventure.

Sierra On-Line was a major pioneer in the video game space throughout the 70s and 80s, with the brand getting a revival under Activision just under a decade ago. One of its more notable titles was Colossal Cave Adventure, a text-based adventure game about a search for treasure. Now, Sierra Entertainment founders Ken and Roberta Williams are bringing back Colossal Cave Adventure as a 3D adventure game for VR.

It was originally revealed by IGN that Ken and Roberta Williams are bringing back their popular text-based adventure game in 3D. The game is currently in development for Windows, Mac, and Meta Quest 2, as shared on its newly created whttps://www.colossalcave3d.com/about-gameebsite. This is also where fans can register to get news and updates on the game. Ken Williams spoke about the idea to revive the game as a 3D experience in a statement.

Ken and Roberta Williams.

I was looking for something interesting to code when Roberta suggested Colossal Cave. Roberta started to work adapting it to 3D, and I assembled a team. As we dug deeper and deeper into the game we discovered layers of complexity that explain why the game became such an industry phenomenon. It has action elements, humor, a scoring system, adventure elements, interesting characters, a huge world to explore, and more. This is truly a game that will delight a new generation, and one-hundred percent different than anything I've seen in the market today.

The work of Ken and Roberta Williams has been quite influential in the world of game design. It was enough for Roberta Williams to earn herself a spot in the Shacknews Hall of Fame back in 2021. As we await more details on Colossal Cave Adventure 3D, as well as whatever else the Williams duo is cooking up, stick with Shacknews.