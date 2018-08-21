Shenmue 3 gets first DLC with Battle Rally debuting next week
Fight to the end and switch off between Ryo and other Shenmue characters as you rally through this new content expansion.
Check out the latest look at Shenmue 3 ahead of its debut this November.
Today we learned that Limited Run Games will be the exclusive distributor of the Shenmue 3 Collector's Edition.
Yu Suzuki's upcoming adventure RPG Shenmue 3 got a new trailer and release date at E3 2019.
The best things come to those who wait, and boy have people been waiting a long time for Shenmue 3. Now they'll have to wait a little longer as it's been delayed until Q4 2019.
The latest look at Shenmue 3 is a gameplay trailer that shows Ryo fighting a couple of people and learning a new technique.
There's no combat or exploration shown, but there's still a lot of time before launch.
The bookend to Yu Suzuki’s trilogy follows in the footsteps of it predecessors and disheartens fans with a major delay.
We have an update for the recently revealed remasters of Shenmue and Shenmue 2.