I Expect You To Die 2 confirmed for Oculus Quest & Rift launch in late 2021
Schell Games revealed that I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar will be coming to the Oculus Store later this year on the April Oculus Gaming Showcase.
Schell Games revealed that I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar will be coming to the Oculus Store later this year on the April Oculus Gaming Showcase.
Shacknews sits down with Jesse Schell to talk about Until You Fall, Schell Games' newest VR game.
We caught up with Schell Games CEO Jesse Schell to talk about Until You Fall and the work that went into making the weapons in the game feel more tangible to players.
Do you expect me to play in VR? No, dear Chatty. I expect you to die.