I Expect You To Die 2 confirmed for Oculus Quest & Rift launch in late 2021 Schell Games revealed that I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar will be coming to the Oculus Store later this year on the April Oculus Gaming Showcase.

Schell Games is getting ready to launch a very anticipated sequel to its original VR title in the form of I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar. It's not the first we've heard of I Expect You To Die 2, but the recent Oculus Games Showcase expanded the list of launch platforms. Not only will I Expect You To Die be coming to the Oculus Store, but it will be available on both Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest 2 later this year.

Schell Games got a new trailer alongside the Oculus announcement during the Oculus Games Showcase on April 21, 2021. While I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar had already been announced originally back in March, it had not yet been confirmed for Oculus VR platforms just yet – only PSVR and SteamVR. Launch on the Oculus Rift means more places to play the game, but the Quest 2 in particular means I Expect You To Die 2 will be playable in fully mobile self-contained VR as well.

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar coming to the Oculus Store could have been expected. After all, the original I Expect You To Die has already been available on Oculus platforms as of the Oculus Touch and original Oculus Quest. That said, it’s good to see some confirmation expanding the launch lineup for the anticipated VR puzzle game. The original I Expect You To Die was a fantastic title for VR platforms and many anticipate a fun expansion of the original’s ideas and mechanics in I Expect You To Die 2.

There is no release date on any platform for I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar just yet, so stay tuned for further updates from Schell Games as information becomes available. In the meantime, be sure to check out all of the other reveals from the April Oculus Games Showcase to see what’s coming to Oculus platforms in the near future.