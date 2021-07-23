I Expect You To Die 2 release date set for late August Schell Games has given the upcoming spy puzzle VR game I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar a release date this August 2021.

The original I Expect You to Die was a fun and cheeky puzzle game that marked a fantastic entry point of VR for a lot of people. Its comedic take on the James Bond spy theme mixed with clever puzzle solving in intense circumstances made for a very fun game in general, and now I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar is upping the ante. We’ve been waiting on this one for a while in the VR space and we won’t be waiting much longer. It just got a release date set for late August.

Schell Games announced the release date for I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar in a new trailer on the studio YouTube channel on July 22, 2021. Coming on August 24, 2021 to SteamVR, PlayStation VR, and the Oculus Store, I Expect You to Die 2 reinvites players back into the wacky and dangerous world of spy survival, putting them in precarious predicaments in which they must use all sorts of gadgetry to solve the puzzles and clear the threats of a room, lest they follow the title’s expectation.

I Expect You to Die 2 will expand the first game’s narrative, offering them a deeper glimpse into the Zoraxis quest for world domination (and the means they’ll go through to thwart it). This will culminate in the player taking part in six in-depth missions in which they’ll use all sorts of high-tech gadgets at their disposal, as well as the regular items in the room to survive and move forward. There will also be things like a speedrun mode to really challenge yourself to be the best spy you can be.

Having been teased several times before with no concrete release date to speak of, it’s good to finally see I Expect You to Die 2 is right around the corner. As we get closer to the August 24 release date, stay tuned for final details leading up to I Expect You to Die 2’s launch.