Sable gets September release date at Summer Game Fest 2021
Shedworks' Sable will be released this September.
Shedworks' Sable will be released this September.
Sable needed a bit more time in the oven, it seems, so now we'll be expecting it in 2020.
News Editor Charles Singletary shares what stood out to him this year.
We recap all of the biggest highlights from the PC Gaming Show E3 2018 presentation, including Stormland, Maneater, Sable, The Forgotten City, and more.
Coming next year from Shedworks