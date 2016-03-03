Return to Monkey Island is a new game in the franchise from Ron Gilbert
With Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games publishing, Gilbert's Terrible Toybox will pick up where Monkey Island 2 left off sometime in 2022.
There are some weird things going on in Thimbleweed Park.
Ron Gilbert talks to Shacknews about developing Thimbleweed Park, a true point-and-click adventure game successor to Maniac Mansion.
Ron Gilbert's next game may be a puzzler for iOS, but he still gets nostalgic on occasion. For example, just how would he handle a new installment in the Monkey Island series? Hypothetically, mind you.
Ron Gilbert, designer of The Cave, recently parted ways with Tim Schafer and the Double Fine team to make his "next move." That move, apparently, was to work on a match-3 puzzle game for iOS devices.
Ron Gilbert is like a bird. He needs to be set free. The designer of The Cave has announced that he's leaving Double Fine Productions, "now that The Cave is done and unleashed."
We sit down for a behind-closed-doors E3 demo of The Cave, an upcoming Metroidvania-style adventure game developed by Ron Gilbert and Double Fine.
A set of teaser images that link together indicates that Sega may be publishing Ron Gilbert's first project at Double Fine Productions.
Ron Gilbert has teased his next game with two pieces of concept art, which both feature playable characters.