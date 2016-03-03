New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: Ron Gilbert

Ron Gilbert fantasizes about Monkey Island sequel

Ron Gilbert's next game may be a puzzler for iOS, but he still gets nostalgic on occasion. For example, just how would he handle a new installment in the Monkey Island series? Hypothetically, mind you.

The Cave preview

We sit down for a behind-closed-doors E3 demo of The Cave, an upcoming Metroidvania-style adventure game developed by Ron Gilbert and Double Fine.

Hello, Meet Lola