Return to Monkey Island is coming to mobile devices at the end of July

Devolver Digital announced that the latest Monkey Island will get a mobile port and be available via the App Store and Google Play.
TJ Denzer
Image via Devolver Digital
1

Return to Monkey Island was an impressive return of the series from franchise mastermind Ron Gilbert, and soon enough, it looks like we’ll have a fun and mobile new way to play it. Return to Monkey Island is making its way over to iOS and Android devices at the end of July. Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy Guybrush Threepwood’s newest adventures on mobile devices whenever you feel like it.

Devolver Digital announced Return to Monkey Island’s port over to mobile devices via the Devolver Twitter on July 6, 2023. According to the announcement, Return to Monkey Island will be available on mobile devices starting on July 27, 2023. Thereafter, iOS and Android device owners will be able to find the game on Apple’s App Store and Google Play respectively. It will feature the full-length game with an adjusted control scheme for touch play, though that should be simple enough considering it’s still a point-and-click adventure, true to the Monkey Island legacy.

Devolver Digital's announcement of Return to Monkey Island on mobile devices
Source: Devolver Digital

Return to Monkey Island was a surprising delight in the 2022 year of gaming. To hear that Ron Gilbert himself was coming back to direct a new game was interesting in of itself, but for it to be one so beloved as a new entry in the Monkey Island franchise was even better. Boy howdy, did Return to Monkey Island deliver as well, offering a great new chapter in the series, as shared in our Shacknews review. The game has since come to Xbox Game Pass and other platforms, so it only makes sense it would finally land on mobile, too.

With Return to Monkey Island slated for release at the end of July on mobile devices, stay tuned for further updates and coverage leading up to the release.

