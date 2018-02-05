New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rollercoaster Tycoon 4 Mobile launched

The much-maligned Rollercoaster Tycoon 4 has launched on the App Store. While it carries an initial price tag of $3, it's very much designed as a free-to-play game.

RollerCoaster Tycoon coming to 3DS

RollerCoaster Tycoon is making a return on the 3DS this March, featuring 3D support for viewing your coasters and touch-screen building tools.

