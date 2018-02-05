RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition is Epic Games Store's free game this week
Frontier Developments and Frontier Foundry are bringing the classic RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 and all of its DLC to Epic Games Store as its free game this week.
Fans have helped Atari hit the $10k minimum figure needed to begin work on the game.
Atari and developer Nvizzio Creations are hoping to create a new series entry specifically for the Switch.
Frontier alleges Atari sold more copies of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 than it reported.
Atari has finally revealed the newest installment in their long-praised RollerCoaster Tycoon series.
The much-maligned Rollercoaster Tycoon 4 has launched on the App Store. While it carries an initial price tag of $3, it's very much designed as a free-to-play game.
Gamers were none too happy when Atari announced RollerCoaster Tycoon 4 as a mobile game. Following the backlash, Atari confirmed that, yes, a PC game is also in the works. And it will be "completely different" from the mobile game.
It's been nearly a decade since the last numbered RollerCoaster Tycoon game was released. Today, Atari has announced RollerCoaster Tycoon 4--and it's a mobile game for iDevices.
RollerCoaster Tycoon is making a return on the 3DS this March, featuring 3D support for viewing your coasters and touch-screen building tools.