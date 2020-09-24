RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition is Epic Games Store's free game this week Frontier Developments and Frontier Foundry are bringing the classic RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 and all of its DLC to Epic Games Store as its free game this week.

RollerCoaster Tycoon has been through a bit of a ringer since it briefly fell out of the hands of developer Frontier Developments. That said, arguably one of the kings of tycoon franchises is back in good hands, and Frontier Developments is re-releasing the game in a complete edition with all of the DLC that came with it. What’s more, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition is a free game on the Epic Games Store this week.

Frontier Developments re-launched RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition on Steam and Epic Games Store for PC and on Nintendo Switch on September 24, 2020. Launched as a part of its independent-focused development arm, Frontier Foundry, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition brings the classic and beloved peak of the series back with all of its DLC in one full package. What’s more, the game is featured on Epic Games Store as its free game this week. That means that you can claim it from September 24 through October 1, 2020 without spending a dime.

🎢 FREE THIS WEEK 🎢



Design your park, your way. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is FREE this week on the Epic Games Store, complete with two huge expansion packs!https://t.co/pwl1CtFBiR pic.twitter.com/F4qiTVhWnc — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 24, 2020

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 was definitely a highlight of the series before Atari wrested control of it away from longtime director Chris Sawyer and developers Frontier to create the much maligned RollerCoaster Tycoon World. Frontier would go on to create the phenomenally popular Planet Coaster and Planet Zoo, as well as Jurassic World Evolution, but at some point, the RollerCoaster Tycoon license fell back into Frontier’s hands. With it in hand, we now have arguably the best of the RollerCoaster Tycoon series in a fresh new package. And what’s more, you don’t have to spend anything on it if you grab it from Epic Games Store this week.

Regardless of where you play RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition, it’s good to see the series back in formidable hands. Here’s hoping the RCT3 Complete Edition re-release isn’t the last we’ve seen of this beloved franchise.