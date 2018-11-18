Rainbow Six Siege starts Doktor's Curse Halloween event today
What a horrible night to have the Doktor's Curse, as Rainbow Six Siege's Operators are finding out today.
What a horrible night to have the Doktor's Curse, as Rainbow Six Siege's Operators are finding out today.
After over a week of DDoS and DoS attacks on Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft has had enough and is taking action.
Team Empire strikes back on G2 Esports, winning the 2019 Six Major and avenging their Grand Finals loss from February's Six Invitational.
Looking to collect some cosmetics to support your favorite esports team? Rainbow Six Siege is bringing some new skins to its continuing Pilot Program.
Rainbow Six Siege is adding some new incentives for its users to keep on playing, adding new rewards and some backstory with an all-new Battle Pass system.
Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Ember Rose includes two new Operators and a total rework of a classic map. Shacknews heads into the Six Major Raleigh to go hands-on.
G2 Esports has emerged triumphant in the Six Invitational, once again cementing themselves as the best Rainbow Six Siege team in the world. But it wasn't without some resistance from Team Empire, who helped them set a new RB6 Siege major record.
Shacknews heads to the Outback to get a taste of Operation Burnt Horizon, the next batch of content for Year 4 of Rainbow Six Siege.
Unlocking Rainbow Six Siege's legacy operators is getting a little easier, thanks to the return of the game's progression system.
Get a closer look at what Nomad and Kaid bring to the Siege table, straight from the Rainbow Six Pro League Season 8 Finals.